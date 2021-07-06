Sarri: Italy clearly play the best football at Euro 2020

Maurizio Sarri has heaped praise onto Italy boss Roberto Mancini for the work he has done with Gli Azzurri at Euro 2020.

Italy face Spain on Tuesday night in the first semi-final at Wembley, hoping to book their place in Sunday’s final.

“We [Italy] are clearly the team that play the best football at the European Championship,” Sarri told Sportitalia. “From the choices that were made I was expecting a brilliant and technical Italy team. Mancini has been great.”

