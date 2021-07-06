Sarri: Italy clearly play the best football at Euro 2020

Conor Clancy Date: 6th July 2021 at 5:26pm
Sarri has heaped praise onto Italy boss for the work he has done with Gli at Euro 2020.

Italy face Spain on Tuesday night in the first semi-final at Wembley, hoping to their place in Sunday’s final.

“We [Italy] are clearly the team that play the best football at the European Championship,” Sarri told Sportitalia. “From the choices that were made I was expecting a brilliant and technical Italy team. Mancini has been great.”

