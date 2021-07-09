Schalke defender lining up Fiorentina return

Matija Nastasic could be returning to Fiorentina after his Schalke 04 side were relegated from the German Bundesliga.

The Serbian international made 25 appearances for I Gigliati in the 2011/12 Serie A season before joining English side Manchester City in August 2012 but he has been with Die Konigsblauen since January 2015.

According to Sky Sport Italia, Nastasic has revealed his intention to return to Fiorentina and La Viola are negotiating with Schalke 04 to sign the player but the German club could let him go for free because of a clause in his contract.

The Serbian’s contract with the German side expires in June 2022 but he has no interest in staying at the club after they dropped down to the 2. Bundesliga.

Nastasic had joined Fiorentina from Partizan Belgrade in July 2011 for a reported transfer fee of €2.5 million and he was coached by compatriot Sinisa Mihajlovic in the opening rounds of the 2011/12 campaign before he was replaced by Delio Rossi.