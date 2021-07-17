Scottish club Hibernian poke fun at Serie A’s green shirt ban

The news that Serie A would be banning green shirts caused a bit of a stir on social media this week.

From the 2022/23 season onwards, clubs will no longer be allowed to have green away or third shirts worn by outfield players, though goalkeeper shirts can still be green.

Seizing the opportunity to poke fun at Lega Serie A, Scottish Premiership club Hibernian took to Twitter.

The ban is reportedly for television audiences because Lega Serie A do not want viewers to confuse the player jerseys with the colour of the pitch, therefore creating camouflage.

They believe it will also be beneficial for spectators at stadiums watching the games as well as match officials who can identify players easier.