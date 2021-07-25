Serie A Femminile matches to be shown on free-to-air television

Serie A Femminile will have one game per round shown on free-to-air television in Italy for the 2021/22 and 2022/23 seasons.

Having reached an agreement with the FIGC, La7, La7d, and La7.it will have the rights to air one Serie A Femminile game for each matchday, as well as games in the Coppa Italia Femminile and the Supercoppa Italiana.

As reported by Calcio e Finanza, the semi-finals and final of the Coppa Italia and Supercoppa will be available to watch on free-to-air television, with a total of 28 games per season being made available without the need for any subscription.

With women’s football in Italy continuing to grow, La7 will commit to showing live matches while also offering highlights packages and analysis.

The latest good news

News of Serie A Femminile coming to free-to-air television follows news from earlier this month that the UEFA Women’s Champions League will be streamed for free on YouTube after UEFA agreed terms with DAZN.

During 2021/22 and 2022/23, fans will be able to watch all 61 matches from the group stage onward on DAZN, and free on DAZN’s YouTube channel. The games can be watched either live or on-demand.

In 2023/24 and 2024/25, all 61 matches will be shown live on DAZN, while 19 matches will be free to view on DAZN’s YouTube channel.