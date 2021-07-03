Serie A fixtures to be shuffled for 2021/22 season

The Serie A fixtures for the 2021/22 Serie A season will follow a different format to previous campaigns and become similar to what is being implemented in the other European major leagues.

Traditionally in Italy, all the teams would play each other once in the first half of the season and then play at the opposite ground in the second half, with fixtures remaining in the same order – meaning that Round 1 and Round 19 would be identical, as would Round 20 and 38.

It was announced after a council meeting on Friday morning that the Lega Serie A will change the structure of the fixtures for the 2021/22 season.

Instead of following the same order as the first half of the season, the matches played in the second half of the league campaign will be shuffled.

The criteria for doing the draw like so is that two teams cannot play one another again for another eight rounds after their first encounter in the championship.

This new schedule format has already been implemented in the English Premier League, La Liga in Spain, and Ligue 1 in France.