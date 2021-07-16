Serie A to ban green shirts from 2022/23

The 2021/22 Serie A campaign will be the last time teams will be allowed to wear green jerseys as they will not be able to wear the colour from the season after.

Sassuolo are famous for their home jerseys with green and blacks stripes while Atalanta have recently worn a dark green third jersey and Lazio had a fluorescent green alternative kit but they won’t be permitted to wear them from 2022/23 onwards.

According to Calcio e Finanza, Lega Serie A have released the regulations for the 2021/22 season and Article 2, Paragraph 1 has a regulation that relates to the following campaign.

The ban will apply to outfield shirts, meaning goalkeepers will still be able to wear green.

They are claiming to ban green jerseys for television audiences because do not want viewers to confuse the player jerseys with the colour of the pitch, therefore creating a camouflage.

They believe it will also be beneficial for spectators at stadiums watching the games as well as match officials who can identify players easier.