Skriniar: Inter want to win every game next season

Milan Skriniar claims that champions Inter aren’t content with being one-season wonders and want to win every single Serie A game next season.

The Nerazzurri finished 12 points ahead of rivals AC Milan to claim their first title in o df a decade by winning 28, drawing seven and losing only three games along the way.

Now, the solid Slovakian centre-half says that the team – guided by new coach Simone Inzaghi – want to show how serious they are by going unbeaten in 2021/22.

“We have to aim to win every single game and show people that we are even better,” Skriniar told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“It won’t be easy but we’ll do our best to win it [the Scudetto] again. We are the champions of Italy so it’s the rest playing catch up.”