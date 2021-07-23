Skriniar: Inter want to win every game next season

Date: 23rd July 2021 at 11:15pm
Skriniar claims that champions Inter aren’t content with being one-season wonders and want to win every single game next season.

The finished 12 points ahead of rivals to claim their title in o df a decade by winning 28, drawing seven and losing only three games along the way.

Now, the solid Slovakian centre-half says that the team – guided by new coach – want to show how serious they are by going unbeaten in 2021/22.

“We have to aim to win every single game and show people that we are even better,” Skriniar told .

“It won’t be easy but we’ll do our to win it [the ] again. We are the champions of Italy so it’s the rest playing catch up.”

 

