Southgate: The important thing now is for England to take the trophy home

England boss Gareth Southgate is only thinking about winning Sunday’s Euro 2020 final against Italy.

The Three Lions made it to the final at Wembley conceding just one goal – that coming in the form of a free-kick by Sampdoria and Denmark’s Mikkel Damsgaard in the semi-finals – but the game against Gli Azzurri will undoubtedly be their toughest to date.

“We’re in a final and we’re here to win it,” Southgate declared in his pre-match press conference.

“I’m happy with how we have represented the people and the legacy that there has been, but now the important thing is to bring the trophy home tomorrow.

“We’re going to prepare as we would for a normal game, the players are ready and they know what it takes to play in these games; they’re looking forward to it.”