Southgate: The important thing now is for England to take the trophy home
Conor Clancy Date: 11th July 2021 at 4:01pm
England boss is only thinking about winning Sunday’s 0 final against Italy.

The Three Lions made it to the final at Wembley conceding just one – that coming in the form of a free- by and Denmark’s Mikkel Damsgaard in the semi-finals – but the game against will undoubtedly be their toughest to date.

“We’re in a final and we’re here to win it,” Southgate declared in his pre-match press conference.

“I’m happy with how we have represented the people and the legacy that there has been, but now the important thing is to bring the trophy home tomorrow.

“We’re going to prepare as we would for a normal game, the players are ready and they know what it takes to play in these games; they’re looking forward to it.”

 

