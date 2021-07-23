Spinazzola: I will return in November

Roma and Italy defender Leonardo Spinazzola has said that he wants to return to playing in November as he recovers from an Achilles tendon injury.

The 28-year-old was one of Italy’s stars during Euro 2020 but he came off injured against Belgium in the quarter-finals and missed out on playing on the winning side in the final against England.

Despite the seriousness of his injury, the left-back is eager to return earlier than anticipated and be at the disposal of new Roma coach Jose Mourinho.

“I intend to say that in November I will be available to the coach to start playing again,” Spinazzola said to Il Romanista.

“In my head, there is only this date. Others have succeeded [and] I will try too.

“I know very well that there are those who talk about January, February and maybe even March, but I say that in November I will be back on the pitch. Then maybe I will be wrong, we will see.”