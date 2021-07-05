Spinazzola successfully undergoes surgery

Italy and Roma wing-back Leonardo Spinazzola has successfully undergone surgery after rupturing his Achilles tendon.

Spinazzola, having been one of Italy’s best players at Euro 2020, was forced off early in Gli Azzurri’s 2-1 win over Belgium in the quarter-finals and is now facing a minimum of four months out, though it could be considerably longer depending on how he fares in his recovery.

“A perfectly successful surgery,” Spinazzola posted on Instagram, providing fans with an update on his condition.

“Thanks to everyone for being close to me with messages, there have been so many!

“The countdown has now started. See you all soon!”