Spinazzola to join Italy teammates on Saturday, will attend Euro 2020 final

Italy will have injured wing-back Leonardo Spinazzola cheering them on at Wembley as they face England in the Euro 2020 final on Sunday.

Spinazzola ruptured his achilles tendon in Gli Azzurri’s win over Belgium that saw them through to the semi-finals, where they would go on to beat Spain on penalties with Emerson Palmieri deputising on the left of Roberto Mancini’s back four.

Having been one of the players of the tournament prior to his injury, though, Spinazzola’s setback came as a blow to both Italy and his club side, Roma.

Now, though, Calciomercato have reported that Spinazzola expects to join up with his teammates at Coverciano on Saturday ahead of the game. From there, he’ll travel with the squad to London and watch on from the stands at Wembley on Sunday evening.