Tassotti: Italy and England the favourites for Euro 2020

AC Milan legend Mauro Tassotti has claimed that Italy and England are the two best teams left in Euro 2020 and that one of them will go on to win the tournament.

The retired defender is now Andriy Shevchenko’s right-hand-man for Ukraine, who just happen to be England’s next opponents for Saturday’s quarter-final clash and he believes that both England and Gli Azzurri pose the greatest threat.

“Italy and England are the favourites,” Tassotti told La Gazzetta dello Sport. “Italy are very compact and have a real togetherness in the squad, which is something that other teams don’t have.

“Sure, Belgium have more talent in their ranks, but Italy have the ability to shut up shop.”

The winner of Belgium vs Italy on Friday night will meet the winner of Switzerland vs Spain, the game that’s due to be played earlier on Friday evening.

If Tassotti is right and England manage to see off Ukraine then they will face either the Czech Republic or Denmark in the semi-finak before a potential showdown with Roberto Mancini’s men in the final on July 11, at Wembley, should both win their last-four clashes.