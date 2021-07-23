Theo wants AC Milan pay rise but PSG could make an offer

Vito Doria Date: 23rd July 2021 at 6:00pm
could leave AC Milan for Paris Saint-Germain if the Italian giants cannot grant the French defender the pay rise he wants.

The 23-year-old has been an outstanding performer for I Rossoneri since he arrived at the in the summer of 2019 and he has a until June 2024, but he might depart after two seasons if his demands aren’t met.

Marca reports that Theo wants to earn more than the per season that he is getting now at AC Milan and he wants to become one of the club’s highest earners.

Paris Saint-Germain have been making major reinforcements to the squad for Coach Pochettino and they have already signed former Rossoneri goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma on a free transfer.

If AC Milan are not able to provide a significant pay increase, Les Parisiens could attempt to lure the left-back to their club.

Theo has played in 81 competitive matches for I Rossoneri, scoring 15 goals and supplying 13 assists.

 

