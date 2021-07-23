Theo wants AC Milan pay rise but PSG could make an offer

Theo Hernandez could leave AC Milan for Paris Saint-Germain if the Italian giants cannot grant the French defender the pay rise he wants.

The 23-year-old has been an outstanding performer for I Rossoneri since he arrived at the club in the summer of 2019 and he has a contract until June 2024, but he might depart after two seasons if his demands aren’t met.

Marca reports that Theo wants to earn more than the €1.5 million per season that he is getting now at AC Milan and he wants to become one of the club’s highest earners.

Paris Saint-Germain have been making major reinforcements to the squad for Coach Mauricio Pochettino and they have already signed former Rossoneri goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma on a free transfer.

If AC Milan are not able to provide a significant pay increase, Les Parisiens could attempt to lure the Diavolo left-back to their club.

Theo has played in 81 competitive matches for I Rossoneri, scoring 15 goals and supplying 13 assists.