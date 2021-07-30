‘There are things we don’t know, Donnarumma’s decision is to be respected’

AC Milan defender Davide Calabria respects the decision of Gianluigi Donnarumma to join Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer, even if he will miss him at training.

The 22-year-old Italian international joined the French giants after winning Euro 2020 with Italy but he still maintains a friendship with I Rossoneri right-back.

“We remain friends, even if our careers have taken two different paths,” Calabria said to Il Corriere dello Sport.

“There are things in this story that we don’t know. Everyone has made their choices and has their responsibilities. If it was right for his career to go to PSG we will see.

“When you make such a decision it is because you believe it is the best for your growth path. It is a respectable choice.

“Everyone wants the best for himself and if he gets it, I will be happy. Of course, I am sorry not to see him again at Milanello.”

Donnarumma came through the AC Milan youth academy and played 251 competitive matches with the senior squad from 2015 until 2021.