Tottenham line Vlahovic up as Kane replacement

Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur have decided that Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic would be the ideal replacement for Harry Kane should he leave the club this summer.

The Serbian forward caught the eye of clubs all over Europe after his excellent 2020/21 season with La Viola.

Harry Kane has made it clear that he would like to leave Tottenham Hotspur in order to win silverware but it is beginning to look unlikely that any club will be able to afford him this summer.

Rocco Commisso has made it very clear that Fiorentina do not wish to sell the player this summer and they are actively seeking to extend the 21-year-old’s contract.

His current deal runs out in 2023.