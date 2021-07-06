Italy vs Spain Euro 2020 LIVE: Latest news and build-up

Conor Clancy Date: 6th July 2021 at 6:00pm
Hello everyone and welcome to Forza ‘s  blog. On this blog, we’ll have live updates from Italy vs Spain, well as all the build-up, previews and team news ahead of the Euro 2020 semi-final at .

It’s almost time for kick-off and Italy are potentially 90 minutes away from the final. How are we feeling Azzurri fans?

The starting line-ups are out and Italy coach Roberto makes one change, with Emerson stepping in at left-back for Spinazzola following the serious injury suffered by the Roma man against last time out.

Spain, meanwhile have sprung surprise on the Azzurri by dropping Juventus striker Alvaro Morata to the bench, with Mikel Oyarzabal set to lead the line for the 2012 champions.

The full teams are as follows:

Italy: Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Bonucci, Chiellini, Emerson; Barella, Jorginho, Verratti; , Immobile, Insigne.

Spain: Simon; Azpilicueta, Eric Garcia, Laporte, Jordi Alba; Busquets, Koke, Pedri; Ferran , Oyarzabal, Olmo.

 

