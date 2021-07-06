Italy vs Spain Euro 2020 LIVE: Latest news and build-up

Hello everyone and welcome to Forza Italian Football‘s Euro 2020 live blog. On this blog, we’ll have live updates from Italy vs Spain, as well as all the build-up, previews and team news ahead of the Euro 2020 semi-final at Wembley.

It’s almost time for kick-off and Italy are potentially 90 minutes away from the final. How are we feeling Azzurri fans?

The starting line-ups are out and Italy coach Roberto Mancini makes one change, with Emerson stepping in at left-back for Leonardo Spinazzola following the serious injury suffered by the Roma man against Belgium last time out.

Spain, meanwhile have sprung a surprise on the Azzurri by dropping Juventus striker Alvaro Morata to the bench, with Mikel Oyarzabal set to lead the line for the 2012 champions.

The full teams are as follows:

Italy: Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Bonucci, Chiellini, Emerson; Barella, Jorginho, Verratti; Chiesa, Immobile, Insigne.

Spain: Simon; Azpilicueta, Eric Garcia, Laporte, Jordi Alba; Busquets, Koke, Pedri; Ferran Torres, Oyarzabal, Olmo.