Women’s Champions League games to be streamed for free

The Women’s Champions League will be streamed for free during the 2021/22 and 2022/23 seasons after UEFA and DAZN signed a new agreement for the competition’s television rights.

With the competition having a 16-team group stage for the first time in 2021/22, DAZN are giving increased exposure to the tournament.

During 2021/22 and 2022/23, fans will be able to watch all 61 matches from the group stage onward on DAZN, and free on DAZN’s YouTube channel. The games can be watched either live or on-demand.

In 2023/24 and 2024/25, all 61 matches will be shown live on DAZN, while 19 matches will be free to view on DAZN’s YouTube channel.

The deal grants DAZN exclusive rights worldwide, with the exception of in the Middle East and North Africa – where rights include clips and highlights – and China and its territories.

“We are delighted to announce the start of a four-year global partnership with DAZN and YouTube,” UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin said. “For the first two seasons, fans around the world can access and watch for free all matches, enabling fans to follow the competition and the very best players in the world.

“There is no better way to inspire future generations of young girls and boys to play football. Women’s football is here to stay and will only grow stronger.”