Zambrotta: Mancini has given this Italy team an identity of its own

Former Italy defender Gianluca Zambrotta has spoken in glowing terms about the current Italy and squad and particularly the coach, Roberto Mancini.

He paid a major complement to the ex-Inter and Manchester City boss, saying that he has created a totally new Italy squad who have an identity all of their own, rather than continuing the identity of previous sides.

As has been reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport, the man who won the 2006 FIFA World Cup showed how confident he is that Gli Azzurri can beat Belgium in the upcoming Euro 2020 quarter-final.

“In reality, Mancini, in addition to breaking record after record, gave this national team an identity of its own, gave it a game and also character, as we saw against Austria,” Zambrotta said.

The former Juventus, AC Milan, and Barcelona full-back also explained how there is an immense unity within the group, as well as incredible squad depth.

“Those who play give 110 percent,” Zambrotta added. “Those who don’t play give even more because they support the others and when they enter they make the difference. Just think of [Federico] Chiesa, [Matteo] Pessina, [Manuel] Locatelli, [Andrea] Belotti. Whoever takes over, does well.”