Zaniolo: Roma can’t wait to work with Mourinho

Nicolo Zaniolo has spoken about his desire to get back on the pitch to show new coach, Jose Mourinho, what he can do as Mourinho fever builds in Rome.

The 21-year-old midfielder missed the entirety of the last Serie A season due to injury, as well as missing out on Italy’s Euro 2020 campaign, but is now raring to go and, cannot wait to work under Mourinho.

“We are all revved up and ready to go,” Zaniolo told La Gazzetta dello Sport. “We can’t wait to show Mourinho what we can do,” he added.

Zaniolo, who is still tipped to go on and become one of the very best despite his injuries, could benefit by being taken under the wings of such an experienced coach, and his Roma teammates certainly need a boost after a somewhat flat 2020/21 campaign.

“He’s a great coach and has won the lot,” Zaniolo said. “For me, it’s an honour to be able to be trained by him and, for this reason, I can’t wait to get going.”