Zoff: July 11 is a special for Italy, and so is Donnarumma

Dino Zoff believes that July 11 is the day on which history could repeat itself for Italy and which could set Gianluigi Donnarumma on his way to an impressive career by helping Italy to win Euro 2020.

The date is special because it’s the same date that Zoff lifted Italy’s third World Cup in 1982 and now the legendary keeper believes that Donnarumma is about to follow in his footsteps.

“Gigio’s [Donnarumma] Italy is about to gift us another amazing July 11,” Zoff said in an interview with Il Giornale.

“Donnarumma is 22, yet seems like a veteran. He has bags of quality and has to remember that he’ll only get better.

“The fact that the final is on the same date is massively important for our national game. Maybe is a sign of good luck.”

The final will see the Azzurri face off against Gareth Southgate’s England side, in their own back yard at Wembley, on Sunday night at 21:00 CEST.