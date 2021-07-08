Zoff: July 11 is a special for Italy, and so is Donnarumma

Date: 9th July 2021 at 12:24am
Dino Zoff believes that July 11 is the day on which history could repeat itself for Italy and which could set on his way to an impressive by helping Italy to win Euro 2020.

The date is because it’s the same date that Zoff lifted Italy’s third World Cup in 1982 and now the legendary keeper believes that Donnarumma is about to follow in his footsteps.

“Gigio’s [Donnarumma] Italy is about to gift us another amazing July 11,” Zoff said in an interview with Il Giornale.

“Donnarumma is 22, yet seems like veteran. He has bags of quality and has to remember that he’ll only get better.

“The fact that the final is on the same date is massively important for our national game. Maybe is a sign of good luck.”

The final will see the face off against Gareth Southgate’s England side, in their own back yard at Wembley, on Sunday night at 21:00 CEST.

 

