Abraham leads Roma to victory

Tammy Abraham enjoyed a perfect Roma debut on Sunday as he provided two assists to help his new side to a 3-1 win over Fiorentina, getting their Serie A season off to a strong start.

The former Chelsea forward didn’t manage to get on the scoresheet himself, but was involved from the very off as he was brought down early by Bartlomiej Dragowski to earn the Fiorentina goalkeeper an early bath.

Abraham went on to provide two assists – first for Henrikh Mkhitaryan and then for Jordan Veretout – with the second restoring Roma’s lead after Nikola Milenkovic had levelled for La Viola, with the hosts having been reduced to ten men themselves as Nicolo Zaniolo was sent off. Veretout then tapped in his second, sealing the win for I Lupi.