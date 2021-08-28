Serie A LIVE – AC Milan v Cagliari: Probable line-ups, team news and how to watch

AC Milan could make it two wins from two in Serie A when they face Cagliari at the Stadio San Siro on Sunday night.

Stefano Pioli is expected to name a similar Milan side to the one which started against Sampdoria, with Olivier Giroud starting, with Brahim Diaz, Rafael Leo and Alexis Saelemaekers in support.

AC Milan v Cagliari – Probable line-ups

AC Milan will be without Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Franck Kessie, who are still recovering from injury, for the match against Cagliari. Meanwhile, the Sardinians are without goalkeeper Alessio Cragno and midfielder Marko Rog.

Milan: Maignan; Calabria, Kjaer, Tomori, Theo Hernandez; Bennacer, Tonali; Saelemaekers, Brahim Diaz, Leao; Giroud.

Cagliari: Radunovic; Ceppitelli, Godin, Carboni; Nandez, Marin, Strootman, Deiola, Dalbert; Joao Pedro, Pavoletti

AC Milan v Cagliari – Match stats

Cagliari have suffered most of their Serie A defeats against AC Milan – 43 games – and their last win dates back to May 2017.

AC Milan have kept a clean sheet in their last five games against Cagliari in Serie A, the team that the Rossoneri have recorded most consecutive clean sheets in the competition is Chievo (seven) which came in 2016.

Milan have lost only three of their 39 home matches against Cagliari in Serie A.

Milan have kept clean sheets in their last six Serie A games, and only three times in their history have they managed at least seven clean sheets in a row in Serie A. In February 1994 (nine), in October 1993 (seven) and in January 1972 (seven).

Cagliari are unbeaten in four Serie A away games (2W, 2D), since the 2000s, they have only had a longer streak without defeat away from home twice in Serie A: Eight games in December 2019 with Rolando Maran and five in November 2006 with Marco Giampaolo.

Stefano Pioli at 59 percent is the second coach in the history of AC Milan with the highest percentage of wins in Serie A (41 wins in 70 games), behind only Lajos Czeizler (64 percent: 73 wins in 114 games).

Joao Pedro has not found the goal in any of the last four Serie A matches against Milan, after having scored in all the previous three.

WHERE CAN I WATCH MILAN V CAGLIARI IN SERIE A?

Serie A can be followed all over the world with Paramount+ holding the rights in the USA, and CBS Sports Network broadcasting one game per week as well. In the UK, BT Sport have the rights to Serie A and will show around 200 games over the course of the season. Meanwhile in Australia, beIN Sports is the official broadcaster.

HOW TO FOLLOW MILAN V CAGLIARI IN THE USA LIVE?

If you’re living in the USA, you can view the Milan v Cagliari fixture on Paramount+, with the station having signed a deal which gives them a significant portion of Serie A broadcasts for the 2021/22 season.

HOW TO FOLLOW MILAN V CAGLIARI IN THE UK LIVE?

If you’re living in the UK, you can view the Milan v Cagliari fixture on BT Sport 2, with the subscription service having retained the rights to broadcast Serie A in 2021/22.

HOW TO FOLLOW MILAN V CAGLIARI IN THE AUSTRALIA LIVE?

Viewers in Australia can watch the Milan v Cagliari clash on Monday morning on beIN Sports, which is the official broadcaster of the Italian top flight in Australia. You can also get access to Serie A matches on beIN Sports through either Foxtel, Telstra, Foxtel Now or Kayo Sports.