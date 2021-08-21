AC Milan close to signing former Genoa starlet

Vito Doria Date: 21st August 2021 at 5:00pm
is close to returning to and the striker is expected to join on a loan deal.

The 20-year-old was considered to be one of the brightest young prospects in Italian football when he played for during the 2016/17 season but multiple injuries have halted his progress.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, offered Monaco €10 million for Pellgri but the club wanted €20m for an outright purchase.

I Rossoneri have decided to acquire the player on loan with an option to buy him outright for €8m. Both clubs are discussing some details regarding appearances and goals scored, turning that option to buy outright into an obligation.

AC Milan have veterans Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Olivier Giroud in their squad so Pellegri would certainly provide a more youthful option.

Pellegri was one of the youngest players to have made his debut at 15 years and 280 days old when he appeared for in December 2016. That record was surpassed by defender Wisdom Amey in May 2021 at 15 years and 274 days.

 

