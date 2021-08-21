AC Milan close to signing former Genoa starlet

Pietro Pellegri is close to returning to Serie A and the Monaco striker is expected to join AC Milan on a loan deal.

The 20-year-old was considered to be one of the brightest young prospects in Italian football when he played for Genoa during the 2016/17 season but multiple injuries have halted his progress.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, AC Milan offered Monaco €10 million for Pellgri but the Ligue 1 club wanted €20m for an outright purchase.

I Rossoneri have decided to acquire the player on loan with an option to buy him outright for €8m. Both clubs are discussing some details regarding appearances and goals scored, turning that option to buy outright into an obligation.

AC Milan have veterans Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Olivier Giroud in their squad so Pellegri would certainly provide a more youthful option.

Pellegri was one of the youngest players to have made his Serie A debut at 15 years and 280 days old when he appeared for Genoa in December 2016. That record was surpassed by Bologna defender Wisdom Amey in May 2021 at 15 years and 274 days.