AC Milan edging closer to deal with Roma for Florenzi

AC Milan are hoping to conclude a deal for full-back Alessandro Florenzi after the Roma player indicated his desire to move to the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza.

According to GianlucaDiMarzio.com, the Rossoneri are edging closer to the Italian international and have convinced him to make the switch, but have not found an agreement with Roma yet.

The Giallorossi are keen to offload their Primavera graduate, with coach Jose Mourinho seeing no place for him in his squad this season, but want to include an obligation to buy in any loan agreement.

Milan, meanwhile, are looking to bring the 30-year-old in on loan with an option to make the deal permanent next summer.

There is optimism from both clubs that a compromise will be reached however, and the versatile defender will complete a move to the Rossoneri this month.

Florenzi has scored 28 goals in 280 appearances for hometown club Roma, but spent last season on loan at Paris Saint-Germain, having had a similar arrangement with Valencia in 2019/20.