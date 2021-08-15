AC Milan edging closer to deal with Roma for Florenzi

AC Milan edging closer to deal with Roma for Florenzi
Date: 15th August 2021 at 3:15pm
Written by:

AC Milan are hoping to conclude a deal for full-back Alessandro Florenzi after the player indicated his desire to move to the .

According to GianlucaDiMarzio.com, the are edging closer to the Italian and have convinced him to make the switch, but have not found an agreement with Roma yet.

The are keen to offload their graduate, with coach seeing no place for him in his squad this season, but want to include an obligation to buy in any loan agreement.

Milan, meanwhile, are looking to bring the 30-year-old in on loan with an option to make the deal permanent next summer.

There is optimism from both clubs that a compromise will be reached however, and the versatile defender will complete a move to the Rossoneri this month.

Florenzi has scored 28 goals in 280 appearances for hometown club Roma, but spent last season on loan at Paris Saint-Germain, having had a similar arrangement with in 2019/20.

 

