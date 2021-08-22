AC Milan without Ibrahimovic for another month

Date: 22nd August 2021 at 9:47pm
will be without for at least the opening two rounds of the new season.

The Swede injured his knee in May against Juventus, and after surgery to help the problem on his left knee, he is not expected to be back until after the break.

“Physically he [Ibrahimovic] is better, though he still isn’t working with the rest of the team,” Milan coach told the press.

“Next week will be important for him, as he will be working to a normal rhythm and working with the ball, which is something he has lacked. If everything goes as we hope, he could be back after the break.

“His role in the team is that of a charismatic and technical leader. Mentally he is fine, he knows he can be decisive for the team.

Ibrahimovic will turn 40 on October 3, with Milan taking on and immediately after the break is over.

 

