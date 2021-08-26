AC Milan, Inter, Juventus, Atalanta Champions League groups drawn

Conor Clancy Date: 26th August 2021 at 7:15pm
AC Milan, Inter, Atalanta, and now know their Champions League fates after Thursday evening’s Champions League draw.

have fared better than Serie A’s other representatives in recent seasons, going further than any other Italian side in their debut season in 2019/20, before being knocked out by Real Madrid in 2020/21’s Round of 16, at the same point that and Lazio fell.

have been handed a tough ask in Group H against European champions Chelsea. Juventus also face Zenit Saint Petersburg, and Malmo in Group H.

Inter, as Serie A champions, were in Pot 1 and landed themselves in Group D. They’ll play Real Madrid, and Sheriff.

Atalanta, now in their third consecutive season in the Champions League, are in Group F and will meet Europa League winners Villarreal, Manchester United, and Young Boys.

are back in the competition’s group stage for the first time in seven years. Milan have been drawn in Group B against Atletico Madrid, Liverpool, and Porto.

 

