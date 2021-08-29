AC Milan player ratings: Brahim runs the show

AC Milan defeated Cagliari 4-1 on Sunday evening in the second round of Serie A action for 2021/22 and Rossoneri midfielder Brahim Diaz was in splendid form against Gli Isolani.

Il Diavolo demolished the Sardinians in the first half, scoring all four goals before the break before taking the foot off the accelerator in the second half.

AC Milan Player Ratings:



Maignan 6.5; Calabria 6.5, Kjaer 7, Tomori 6.5, Theo Hernandez 7; Tonali 7 (68′ Bennacer 6), Krunic 6.5; Saelemaekers 7 (68′ Florenzi 6), Brahim Diaz 7.5 (85′ Maldini N/A), Rafael Leao 7 (68′ Rebic 6); Giroud 7 (90+2′ Castillejo N/A)

Player of the Match – Brahim Diaz

The Spaniard allowed the ball to deflect into the net after Rafael Leao took a shot from distance and the ball ricocheted off his body, then he supplied the assist for Olivier Giroud to make it 3-1. `

Diaz was influential on the ball, linking up with teammates, and playing a variety of passes. He made the most of the space that he could operate in.