AC Milan to discuss Kessie contract renewal

AC Milan to discuss Kessie contract renewal
Vito Doria Date: 13th August 2021 at 3:00pm
Written by:

is reportedly close to extending his contract with .

The 24-year-old is back at training with I after representing his native at the Tokyo , and considering that the midfielder’s contract expires at the end of June 2022, they are hoping not to lose another one of their assets on a free transfer.

According to La , Kessie is demanding a wage of €6 million per season, and AC Milan are looking to satisfy the defensive midfielder, but they will likely put some bonuses into his contract.

Kessie arrived on loan at I Rossoneri from in the summer of 2017 for a fee of €8m before being bought outright for another €24m.

Throughout his time at AC Milan, he has played in 184 competitive matches, scored 30 goals, and supplied 15 assists.

His 2020/21 campaign, in particular, was impressive, making 37 appearances, founding the back of the net 13 times, and assisting in another six goals.

 

Related articles