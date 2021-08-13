AC Milan to discuss Kessie contract renewal

Franck Kessie is reportedly close to extending his contract with AC Milan.

The 24-year-old is back at training with I Rossoneri after representing his native Ivory Coast at the Tokyo Olympics, and considering that the midfielder’s contract expires at the end of June 2022, they are hoping not to lose another one of their assets on a free transfer.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Kessie is demanding a wage of €6 million per season, and AC Milan are looking to satisfy the defensive midfielder, but they will likely put some bonuses into his contract.

Kessie arrived on loan at I Rossoneri from Atalanta in the summer of 2017 for a fee of €8m before being bought outright for another €24m.

Throughout his time at AC Milan, he has played in 184 competitive matches, scored 30 goals, and supplied 15 assists.

His 2020/21 Serie A campaign, in particular, was impressive, making 37 appearances, founding the back of the net 13 times, and assisting in another six goals.