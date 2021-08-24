AC Milan’s Kjaer recognised with UEFA President’s Award

Conor Clancy Date: 24th August 2021 at 5:43pm
‘s has been awarded this year’s President’s Award, alongside the medical team that reacted to save ‘s life at Euro 2020.

During Denmark’s opener against Finland on June 12, Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest on the pitch as he looked to receive the ball, and Kjaer was one of the first players on the scene.

The Milan defender has now been recognised by for his “exceptional leadership qualities” in his reaction to what had happened.

Kjaer, now back in Serie A action, put his teammate Eriksen into the recovery position and started the CPR procedure, then organised his teammates to form a ring around Eriksen while he was receiving treatment to keep him out of sight for cameras and those in the stadium.

and Kjaer got their 2021/22 season underway with a 1-0 win away at Sampdoria on Monday evening.

 

