‘An organised club does not substitute Lukaku with Dzeko’

Italian football journalist Maurizio Pistocchi has launched an attack on Inter, claiming that a club like I Nerazzurri should not be replacing a star striker like Romelu Lukaku with a 35-year-old like Edin Dzeko.

The 28-year-old Belgian international has left Il Biscione after two seasons and he has returned to Chelsea while the Bosnian veteran is expected to be his replacement.

After selling Achraf Hakimi to Paris Saint-Germain and now Lukaku to the Blues, this has prompted Pistocchi to lament Inter’s transfer activity.

“An organised club cannot substitute Lukaku (28) with Dzeko (35) or, if it does, it must have already taken on a young person who, in the future, can guarantee a capital gain, as with Hakimi and Lukaku, wanted by [Antonio] Conte,” Pistocchi said on Twitter.

“In short, the choice denotes – for now – unpreparedness and no project in my honest opinion.”

Lukaku scored 64 goals in 95 competitive matches for Inter from 2019 until 2021 while Dzeko has found the back of the net 119 times in 260 games for Roma since 2015.