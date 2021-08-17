Ancelotti dismisses Cristiano Ronaldo links

Conor Clancy Date: 17th August 2021 at 3:49pm
coach has denied reports linking Los Blancos with making a move to bring Cristiano back to the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu from Juventus.

Cristiano moved from Madrid to Turin in 2018, but has been linked with leaving the Allianz Stadium for much of this summer. This week, reports suggested that Ancelotti was keen to reunite with the forward after himself returning to during the off-season. But Ancelotti has thrown cold water on those stories.

“Cristiano is a legend and he has all my love and respect,” Ancelotti tweeted. “I have never considered signing him. We are looking forward.”

