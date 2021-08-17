Ancelotti wants Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid

New Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti is keen for Cristiano Ronaldo to be brought back from Juventus to the Spanish capital.

The No.7 joined La Vecchia Signora from Los Blancos for a big-money move in 2018 with the aim of delivering European silverware. While he has impressed domestically, Juventus have continued to fall short in the Champions League since his arrival.

According to El Chiringuito’s presenter and a close friend of the Portuguese, Edu Aguirre, Ancelotti began conversations with the club’s board to bring Ronaldo back. Reports earlier in the summer have shown that the Juve forward had been pushing for a move out of Turin.

However, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez made it clear previously that Ronaldo would not be coming back to the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu. The 36-year-old has one more year in his contract and has shown little intention of renewing so far.

