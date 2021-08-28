Atalanta v Bologna – Serie A 2021/22 – Video Highlights

Atalanta v Bologna – Serie A 2021/22 – Video Highlights
Date: 29th August 2021 at 1:16am
Written by:

were held to a scoreless draw by at the Gewiss Stadium on Saturday evening, with both sides still yet to lose a game in this season.

La Dea welcomed fans back to the stadium in Bergamo for the biggest turnout since the beginning of the pandemic, which hit the city hard in 2020, but they were unable to give their supporters anything to celebrate, turning in a rare 0-0 draw.

‘s side did have a penalty appeal waved away in the second half, but they were largely tame in front of goal despite not playing badly. will be left feeling as though all that was missing was a goal, while will return to Emilia-Romagna happy with a point.

 

Related articles