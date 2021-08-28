Atalanta v Bologna – Serie A 2021/22 – Video Highlights

Atalanta were held to a scoreless draw by Bologna at the Gewiss Stadium on Saturday evening, with both sides still yet to lose a game in Serie A this season.

La Dea welcomed fans back to the stadium in Bergamo for the biggest turnout since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, which hit the city hard in 2020, but they were unable to give their supporters anything to celebrate, turning in a rare 0-0 draw.

Gian Piero Gasperini‘s side did have a penalty appeal waved away in the second half, but they were largely tame in front of goal despite not playing badly. Atalanta will be left feeling as though all that was missing was a goal, while Bologna will return to Emilia-Romagna happy with a point.