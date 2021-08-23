Brahim edges AC Milan past Sampdoria

AC Milan got off to a winning start in Serie A by beating a spirited Sampdoria team 1-0 at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris on Monday evening.

It took Milan just nine minutes to take the lead when Davide Calabria robbed the ball from Tommaso Augello and played it to Brahim Diaz. The Spaniard’s low shot should have been saved but crept through Emil Audero’s hands.

The first half was played at a break-neck pace with both sides looking dangerous in attack. The second started much the same but eventually fizzled out as both sets of players began to tire.

Sampdoria certainly had enough chances to get something from the game as Milan continued to look defensively suspect, but they could not force an equaliser.

Both teams will take positives from their performances but the defensive displays left much to be desired.