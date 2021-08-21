Buffon: Parma must return to Serie A, we will get our hands dirty

Gianluigi Buffon acknowledges that returning to Serie A will not be an easy task for Parma, with him having rejoined the club from Juventus during the summer.

I Ducali opened the 2021/22 Serie B season with a 2-2 draw against Frosinone and the 43-year-old is eager to help the game return to Italy’s top flight after achieving that task with Juventus in 2006/07.

“The older you get, the more fragile you become,” Buffon told Sky Sport Italia. “I am more excited now than 15 years ago.

“This is an important challenge, which I really care about for a thousand reasons, and because I know that many believe in me and want a lot from me.

“Everyone and history require us to redeem ourselves this year and return to Serie A, but the thing we must be aware of is that it will not be a catwalk for us.

“We have to take off the ceremonial gloves and put on the gardener’s gloves, we will get our hands dirty.”

Buffon first played for Parma from 1995 until 2001 and he has returned for a second spell with I Crociati.