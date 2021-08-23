Cagliari v Spezia – Serie A 2021/22 – Video Highlights

A Joao Pedro brace rescued a hard-fought 2-2 draw for hosts Cagliari against Spezia in Serie A on Sunday evening, as fans witnessed yet another highly entertaining game in the opening round of Italy’s top flight.

Thiago Motta’s first game in charge of the Ligurian outfit looked to be going exactly to plan until Europe’s top scoring Brazilian for the last two seasons hit a landmark for Casteddu, bagging his 74th and 75th goals for the club in reply to strikes from Emmanuel Gyasi and Simone Bastoni.