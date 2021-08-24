Chelsea full-back rejoins Atalanta

Davide Zappacosta has completed yet another return to Serie A, this time rejoining former club Atalanta on a permanent deal from the European champions.
Having initially broken through in Serie A with La Dea, Zappacosta joined Torino alongside Daniele Baselli from the Bergamo club, where he did enough to earn a surprise move to work under Antonio Conte at Chelsea.
?? ????????? ?????????? ?@DZappacosta è un nuovo giocatore dell’Atalanta! ? Bentornato, Davide! ?#Zappacosta is a new #Atalanta player! ? Welcome back, Davide! ?#GoAtalantaGo pic.twitter.com/uNJpCjpwAz
— Atalanta B.C. (@Atalanta_BC) August 24, 2021
In London, the Italian won the FA Cup and the Europa League before being loaned back to Italy to play with Roma. Having suffered a serious injury there, he then spent the following season on loan with Genoa, where he refound his form.
Now, Zappacosta has returned to Atalanta where he will likely play a back-up role as wing-back behind Robin Gosens, Hans Hateboer and Joakim Maehle. Hateboer is currently recovering from an injury that will see him miss around three months’ action.