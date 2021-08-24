Chelsea full-back rejoins Atalanta

Davide Zappacosta has completed yet another return to Serie A, this time rejoining former club Atalanta on a permanent deal from the European champions.

Having initially broken through in Serie A with La Dea, Zappacosta joined Torino alongside Daniele Baselli from the Bergamo club, where he did enough to earn a surprise move to work under Antonio Conte at Chelsea.

In London, the Italian won the FA Cup and the Europa League before being loaned back to Italy to play with Roma. Having suffered a serious injury there, he then spent the following season on loan with Genoa, where he refound his form.

Now, Zappacosta has returned to Atalanta where he will likely play a back-up role as wing-back behind Robin Gosens, Hans Hateboer and Joakim Maehle. Hateboer is currently recovering from an injury that will see him miss around three months’ action.