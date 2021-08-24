Chelsea full-back rejoins Atalanta

Conor Clancy Date: 24th August 2021 at 5:12pm
has completed yet another return to Serie A, this time rejoining former club Atalanta on a permanent deal from the European champions.

Having initially broken through in with La Dea, Zappacosta joined alongside from the Bergamo club, where he did enough to earn a surprise move to work under at Chelsea.

In London, the Italian won the FA Cup and the before being loaned back to Italy to play with Roma. Having suffered a serious injury there, he then spent the following season on loan with Genoa, where he refound his form.

Now, Zappacosta has returned to where he will likely play a back-up role as wing-back behind Robin Gosens, Hans Hateboer and Joakim Maehle. Hateboer is currently recovering from an injury that will see him miss around three months’ action.

 

