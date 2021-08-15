Chelsea striker Abraham arrives in Italy ahead of Roma medical

Roma are closing in on the signing of England international Tammy Abraham from Chelsea, after the striker arrived in the Italian capital for a medical.

As reported by Tuttomercatoweb, Abraham landed in the city’s Ciampino airport on Sunday and was greeted by Giallorossi fans, as he prepared to undergo medical tests before completing his switch from the Premier League club.

The 23-year-old is set to finalise a move worth €42 million, plus a further €3m in performance-related bonuses, and will earn €5m per season at the Stadio Olimpico.

Chelsea have also retained a buy-back clause set at €80m, which can be triggered after two seasons, but there is no wider release clause set in Abraham’s contract.

He was joined by Roma sporting director Tiago Pinto after the Portuguese had travelled to London to convince the player and strike a deal with Chelsea. Abraham, meanwhile, was an unused substitute in Chelsea’s 3-0 win over Crystal Palace on Saturday, as he finalised a switch to Serie A.

Abraham scored 12 goals in 32 appearances last season as Chelsea finished fourth in the Premier League and lifted the Champions League. The striker has represented England six times, scoring once.