Chiellini pens new Juventus contract with Cuadrado & Dybala to follow

Giorgio Chiellini will continue his lengthy stint at Juventus after signing a contract extension, with the club now set to focus on reaching agreements with Juan Cuadrado and Paulo Dybala.

As reported in Repubblica, the veteran centre-back was determined to remain at the Allianz Stadium and has agreed to a new contract running until 2023, in a deal thought to have been a formality.

Chiellini joined the Bianconeri from Livorno in 2004 and has made 535 appearances for the club, lifting nine Serie A league titles and a single Serie B crown, in addition to winning the Coppa Italia five times.

After securing Chiellini, Juventus will now focus on tying down wing-back Cuadrado and forward Dybala, with both approaching the final year of their existing deals.

A new contract for Colombia international Cuadrado is not thought to be complicated and an agreement is likely, although work remains to be done to reach an agreement with Dybala.

Juventus officials are set to meet with the former Palermo star’s agent, Jorge Antun, following a period of quarantine upon his arrival in Italy from Argentina this week. Despite greater complications in extending with Dybala, it is believed that there is a desire from both parties to find an agreement and Juventus remain optimistic.

Elsewhere, goalkeeper Mattia Perin, Mattia De Sciglio, and Federico Bernardeschi are also entering the final year of their contract at the club, with Juventus set to consider extensions at a later date.