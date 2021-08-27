Correa makes the difference on his Inter debut

Conor Clancy Date: 27th August 2021 at 10:46pm
Correa came off the bench to score twice as he made his debut in a 3-1 defeat of Verona in Serie A on Friday evening despite I Nerazzrurri having fallen behind early on.

Ivan Ilic made the most of some slack defending in the first half, elegantly chipping after the Inter goalkeeper had sloppily misplaced a pass at his feet.

But levelled early in the second half before Correa’s introduction. The former man then announced himself to his new supporters perfectly with an excellent header to put ahead, before he wrapped up the points with a low shot from outside the penalty box in stoppage time.

 

