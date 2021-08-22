Cristiano fumes as Juventus blow two-goal lead

Cristiano fumes as Juventus blow two-goal lead
Conor Clancy Date: 22nd August 2021 at 8:40pm
Written by:

Cristiano and left Friuli- Giulia frustrated on Sunday evening, drawing 2-2 away at Udinese and seeing the No.7 have a stoppage-time winner ruled out for a marginal offside in their Serie A opener.

and Cuadrado put ahead in the first half and ‘s men were coasting at half time. But a penalty from halved the deficit and levelled late in the 90.

Having been left out of the XI and that sparking rumours about his future, Cristiano Ronaldo came off the bench and looked to have won the game in dramatic fashion in stoppage time. A lengthy VAR check, though, ruled that he had ventured into an offside position and the goal was chalked off, forcing to share the spoils.

 

Related articles