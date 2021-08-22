Cristiano Ronaldo out of Juventus XI by request, seeking move away

Cristiano Ronaldo’s future is again in doubt after the Portuguese was left out of Massimiliano Allegri’s Juventus XI for their Serie A opener away to Udinese.

Allegri’s decision raised eyebrows on Sunday evening, particularly after Cristiano had appeared to answer any questions about his future in a recent Instagram post. The No.7, though, never specifically committed his future to Juventus in his comments, instead choosing to dismiss some of the speculation that had been surrounding him. Then, he had been linked with a return to Real Madrid.

Now, according to Sky Sport Italia and Fabrizio Romano, it was Cristiano himself who opted out of playing in Juve’s Serie A opener Dacia Arena, reportedly requesting to be left out of the XI as he is still hoping to leave Turin before the transfer window closes.

In his pre-match press conference, Allegri denied that Cristiano Ronaldo had asked to leave the club this summer, but questions are again being asked of the Portuguese forward’s position at Juventus.