Del Piero wants both Locatelli and Pjanic at Juventus

Del Piero wants both Locatelli and Pjanic at Juventus
Conor Clancy Date: 6th August 2021 at 12:16am
Written by:

Alessandro Del Piero wants Juventus to sign both Miralem Pjanic and this summer.

I Bianconeri have been linked with both midfielders, with ongoing between and Sassuolo for Locatelli, while Pjanic could be released by in order to cut their wage bill.

“Pjanic or Locatelli? Both,” Del Piero said to Sky Sport Italia.

“Pjanic is a guarantee for [] , whereas Locatelli has grown extraordinarily. I don’t know who I’d choose between them. I’d take both.”

Locatelli is expected to become a Juventus player before the 2021/22 season gets underway, but Juventus will have to meet Sassuolo’s asking price.

 

Related articles