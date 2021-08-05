Del Piero wants both Locatelli and Pjanic at Juventus

Alessandro Del Piero wants Juventus to sign both Miralem Pjanic and Manuel Locatelli this summer.

I Bianconeri have been linked with both midfielders, with negotiations ongoing between La Vecchia Signora and Sassuolo for Locatelli, while Pjanic could be released by Barcelona in order to cut their wage bill.

“Pjanic or Locatelli? Both,” Del Piero said to Sky Sport Italia.

“Pjanic is a guarantee for [Massimiliano] Allegri, whereas Locatelli has grown extraordinarily. I don’t know who I’d choose between them. I’d take both.”

Locatelli is expected to become a Juventus player before the 2021/22 season gets underway, but Juventus will have to meet Sassuolo’s asking price.