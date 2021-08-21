Fiorentina president Commisso: Juventus ‘stole’ Chiesa from us

Fiorentina president Commisso: Juventus ‘stole’ Chiesa from us
Vito Doria Date: 21st August 2021 at 1:19pm
Written by:

lamented the likes of Juventus, Barcelona, and spending excessively on players and going into debt because of it.

The president was at an event in his birthplace of Marina di Gioiosa Ionica in Calabria, Italy, and he also discussed the sale of to I in the summer of 2020, accusing the Italian giants of robbing from him.

“I see Juve as the favourites for the Scudetto,” Commisso said to FirenzeViola.it, ahead of Juventus kicking off their 2021/22 season away to Udinese on Sunday.

“They have €200 million to pay in salaries, us just €70m. How did they buy Chiesa? They stole him because they gave him a lot of money.

“Here’s the difference between us and Juve. The more income you have, the more you can spend. There are clubs like Juventus, and who are in debt for “dirty work”.”

Commisso has been the president of since he acquired the club from the Della Valle family in June 2019. The Italian-American was an avid supporter before he became the owner of I Gigliati.

 

