Fiorentina president Commisso: Juventus ‘stole’ Chiesa from us

Rocco Commisso lamented the likes of Juventus, Barcelona, and Inter spending excessively on players and going into debt because of it.

The Fiorentina president was at an event in his birthplace of Marina di Gioiosa Ionica in Calabria, Italy, and he also discussed the sale of Federico Chiesa to I Bianconeri in the summer of 2020, accusing the Italian giants of robbing from him.

“I see Juve as the favourites for the Scudetto,” Commisso said to FirenzeViola.it, ahead of Juventus kicking off their 2021/22 season away to Udinese on Sunday.

“They have €200 million to pay in salaries, us just €70m. How did they buy Chiesa? They stole him because they gave him a lot of money.

“Here’s the difference between us and Juve. The more income you have, the more you can spend. There are clubs like Juventus, Barcelona and Inter who are in debt for “dirty work”.”

Commisso has been the president of Fiorentina since he acquired the club from the Della Valle family in June 2019. The Italian-American was an avid Juventus supporter before he became the owner of I Gigliati.