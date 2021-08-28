Fiorentina v Torino – Serie A 2021/22 – Video Highlights

Fiorentina hosted Torino at the Stadio Artemio Franchi and came out 2-1 winners in what was a feisty affair – with nine yellow cards between both teams. Vincenzo Italiano’s men picked up their first three points of the Serie A season, with goals coming from Nicolas Gonzalez and Dusan Vlahovic. The Granata got a goal back through Simone Verdi.

Gonzalez had a great game, putting the home side ahead in the 41st minute with a left-footed finish to open his Serie A account after a flowing Viola move.

Fiorentina would double their lead after Alfred Duncan won the ball in his own half before playing Giacomo Bonaventura through, who then crossed into Vlahovic and he rose high to score a fantastic header.

After some sloppy passing, Duncan gave the ball away to Sasa Lukic who played the ball through for Simone Verdi who gave Torino a glimmer of hope, with a well-placed shot.