Fiorentina’s Milenkovic wanted by Tottenham and Wolves

Fiorentina defender Nikola Milenkovic is being hunted by a number of London-based clubs as La Viola struggle to ward away a pack of interested Premier League suitors.

West Ham have had their eye on the 23-year-old Serbian for some time now, but they’ve been joined in the race by fellow Londoners, Tottenham, as well as Wolverhampton Wanderers from the midlands.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s present and former teams are both keen on the player who can operate as a central defender or as a right back.

Wolves are also keen on Bologna’s Takehiro Tomiyasu as English sides continue to take particular interest in Serie A players, according to Sky Sports.

Tomiyasu, however, is valued at €20 million and has three years left on his remaining deal, whereas Milenkovic’s contract expires in 12 months.

