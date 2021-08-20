Five reasons to watch Serie A in 2021/22

Another Serie A season is among us and it should be a year filled with excitement and drama.

With Italy winning Euro 2020, there is an opportunity for those involved in Italian football to capitalise on that euphoria and lure in more admirers.

Unfortunately, some stars such as Romelu Lukaku, Cristian Romero, and Gianluigi Donnarumma have left for foreign leagues, but there are still plenty of talented players ready to prove themselves as well as some fantastic coaches at some of Italy’s biggest clubs.

Here are Forza Italian Football’s five things to watch out for in the 2021/22 Serie A season.