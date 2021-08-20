Five reasons to watch Serie A in 2021/22

Another Serie A season is among us and it should be a year filled with excitement and drama.
With Italy winning Euro 2020, there is an opportunity for those involved in Italian football to capitalise on that euphoria and lure in more admirers.
Unfortunately, some stars such as Romelu Lukaku, Cristian Romero, and Gianluigi Donnarumma have left for foreign leagues, but there are still plenty of talented players ready to prove themselves as well as some fantastic coaches at some of Italy’s biggest clubs.
Here are Forza Italian Football’s five things to watch out for in the 2021/22 Serie A season.
1. Allegri returns to Juventus
There is an old Italian saying that there is no point in eating reheated soup and it can be appropriately applied to when Italian football clubs re-hire coaches.
Juventus are an exception though. Carlo Parola and Marcello Lippi won Serie A titles in multiple spells with I Bianconeri and now Massimiliano Allegri has returned for a second spell.
After the anti-climactic spells with Maurizio Sarri and then Andrea Pirlo, Juve have brought back a pragmatist and a proven winner who won five league titles and four Coppa Italia trophies from 2014 until 2019.
The Juventus coach can turn to veterans Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini as well as Matthijs De Ligt to marshal the defence, Manuel Locatelli will add some creativity in midfield, and Federico Chiesa, Paulo Dybala, and Cristiano Ronaldo could form a lethal attacking trident.
With Allegri back at the helm, La Vecchia Signora have a great chance to restore their dominance of Italian football.