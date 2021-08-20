Florenzi lands in Milan

Alessandro Florenzi has landed in Milan ahead of his proposed loan move from Roma to AC Milan.

The 30-year-old full-back landed at Linate airport on Friday morning ahead of his medical examinations, all in good time for Stefano Pioli to be able to select the player for Milan’s season opener against Sampdoria on Monday night.

The Italy international is due to sign a loan deal worth €1 million and will receive €4.5 million per year, with an option for the club to sign the player permanently.

Florenzi spent last season on loan at Paris Saint-Germain, where he played 21 games, scoring twice and assisting one goal.

Pioli hasn’t hidden the fact that he wants to bolster the right-hand side of his team, stating several times last season that the right side of defence, in particular, needed a touch of class.