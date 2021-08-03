Florenzi to leave Roma, Inter and Fiorentina interested

Roma are trying to find a new club for full-back Alessandro Florenzi this summer, though I Giallorossi realise the sensitivity of the home-grown player’s situation.

Despite having won the European Championship with Italy over the summer, Florenzi doesn’t have a place in Jose Mourinho’s first-team plans at the Stadio Olimpico, with Rick Karsdorp likely to be the first-choice right-back.

According to TuttoMercatoWeb, I Lupi are hoping to offload the Italian, and his sale would free up salary funds but also likely give the club €6/7 million to reinvest in the squad. Florenzi himself doesn’t want to continue at Roma in a backup role.

Both Inter and Fiorentina are thought to be interested in keeping Florenzi in Serie A, while Sevilla and Lyon are options overseas.

The 30-year-old has experience of both Ligue 1 and La Liga previously, having spent time at Paris Saint-Germain and Valencia on loan from Roma.