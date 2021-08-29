Giroud on target as AC Milan hammer Cagliari

AC Milan demolished Cagliari 4-1 at the Stadio San Siro on Sunday evening in Serie A, producing a performance that displayed pace, intensity, guile, and class.

I Rossoneri did all the damage in a frenetic first half. Sandro Tonali opened the scoring with a stunning free-kick, Alessandro Deiola equalised with a fine header, Rafael Leao made it 2-1 with the aid of a deflection, and then Olivier Giroud sealed the victory with a brace.

The tempo slowed down in the second half and AC Milan showed mercy on Cagliari while Gli Isolani were not capable of mustering an unlikely comeback.